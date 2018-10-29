Striker Dalhouse departs Shoreham for division-higher Haywards Heath Town

Striker Andrew Dalhouse’s Shoreham departure has been confirmed, with his now former manager Sammy Donnelly describing him as a ‘big fish in a little pond’.

Frontman Dalhouse, who has made the move to division-higher Haywards Heath Town, had scored 11 goals in all competitions for Mussels so far this season but Donnelly says he’s not hung up over the departing striker, suggesting that he was finding life difficult at the SCFL Premier Division side.

The move has coincidentally provided Shoreham with an upturn in form as the Mussels won for the second game in succession on Saturday, having not tasted victory in their previous 12 matches.

Coming up against rock-bottom Eastbourne United, Shoreham had to work hard but came away with a 2-1 victory to take all three points.

Scott Kirkwood opened the scoring for the visitors from the spot before a great individual goal from Tom Fraiser doubled the lead before the break.

Mussels manager Donnelly was full of praise for his side’s defensive display as they overcame waves of United pressure and despite conceding early in the second half from a penalty, the match finished 2-1 to visiting Shoreham.

Donnelly said: “It was a hard-earned win to be honest. The whole team worked ever so hard and we got the three points at the end. It was a very cold and blustery day and it was a close game throughout the 90 minutes, they played three up top and we played three at the back so defensively we put up a good performance. We’ve got some experience in the side now and I think it’s helping some of the young players, they’re benefiting from that and I think that’s been the main difference.”

Donnelly remained upbeat despite the loss of leading scorer Dalhouse, revealing said he’s not worried about a potential gap in the side. He explained: “What happened is that he (Dalhouse) found it a bit difficult, he was a big fish in small pond so he was finding life a bit difficult. I think it was best, he wanted to play at a higher level.

“When I look on Saturday, we’ve got other players scoring. I think the other players are coming into the reckoning now and adding to the goalscoring.”

Shoreham are without a game over the weekend before they host division-higher Three Bridges in a Sussex Senior Cup second round clash on Tuesday.

With Donnelly saying there aren’t many differences between the two sides, despite being a league apart.

He added: “When you play teams from higher up there’s only one difference and that’s the finishing of chances. We must be aware that teams at a higher level, the ratio for finishing is better than at a lower level.”

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Firman (Lalwani, 73), Proto-Gates, Kirkwood Bromage, J Tuck, Watts, Rhodie, Coulter-Wallis, Kirkwood, S Tuck. Subs: Mutungi, Lalwani, Bunker, Kamara, Kirk-Patrick.

Have you read?

Death of Leicester City owner in helicopter horror stuns Sussex sporting community



Brighton & Hove Albion fan dies after falling ill ahead of Wolves match



Glenn Murray already targeting goal number 101 after reaching century for Brighton & Hove Albion