Storm Barra hits Sussex sport programme - three games called off
Storm Barra is starting to hit Tuesday evening's sporting fixtures across Sussex.
Chichester City's Sussex Senior Cup clash at home to Brighton U23s was one of the first fixtures to be called off.
Chi tweeted: After a pitch inspection and more bad weather forecast, tonight’s match against @OfficialBHAFC has been postponed. Tickets purchased by supporters will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Those wanting a refund should contact [email protected]"
Also off was Saltdean v Eastbourne Borough, another Sussex Senior Cup tie. And Godalming v Pagham was called off after an afternoon pitch inspection.
Other games were subject to afternoon pitch inspections - including Bognor v Corinthian-Casuals and Alfold v Littlehampton Town.
We will have news of any other postponements on this page as we get it.