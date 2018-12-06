Steyning Town 'should be extremely proud' of their FA Vase run after extra-time defeat to Bearsted

Steyning Town's FA Vase dream is over after their brilliant run in the competition came to an end on Saturday in extra-time heartbreak at Bearsted

The Barrowmen were edged out in a 3-2 defeat in the third round of the competition away at their Southern Counties East League Premier Division opponents.

It was a dramatic climax with defender Ryan Timms' 90th-minute equalising goal taking the game to extra-time, but it was the home side who stole the win.

Connor Bull had given Gerry Murphy's men the lead before Bearsted hit back and they thought they had won it before Timms struck.

Murphy said: "I was very disappointed to lose.

"I thought we deserved at least a draw but the boys should be extremely proud of the effort we have put in throughout this fantastic cup run.

"The game was end-to-end from our point of view. We were under a lot of pressure from them the first half but from then on we played very well.

"Both teams missed a few chances but getting to extra-time was what we were prepared for as we had already done this in two rounds prior, but to concede late on after a real soft free kick against us was really hard to take.

"But we are a strong group and will bounce back and go again for what has been our main focus to gain promotion."

Town had got through four rounds in this year's competition, beating Kent Football United, Punjab United, Walton & Hersham and Banstead Athletic.

Steyning host Mile Oak back in the league on Saturday.