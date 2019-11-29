Steyning Town's ten-game unbeaten run ended by Langney Wanderers

Gerry Murphy praised a ‘good performance’ from Steyning Town despite losing 2-1, and their ten-game unbeaten record, at home against Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Two goals in the opening quarter of an hour from Wanderers’ Mendy Santana and Max Hollobone gave the visitors a half-time lead.

Grant Radmore scored the only goal for the Barrowmen after the hour mark in the narrow loss.

The results sees Town drop to eighth in the Premier Division.

Murphy said: “We played some really good football but couldn’t find an equaliser. It was a good performance without getting any points.”

Langney started the brighter and would have the first chance of the game but Shane Saunders header could only find Ben Rose in the Steyning goal.

Langney would not wait too long to score though. A lovely lay off by Saunders to Hollobone who set Santana free down the left.

He turned the fullback inside out before lashing it into the top corner beyond a helpless Rose.

Roles would be reversed for Wanderers’ second on 15 minutes. Mendy was sent clear down the left and, now aware of his finishing, the Steyning defence over-committed.

But Mendy was able to pick out the unmarked run from Hollobone who finished neatly.

Steyning started to get into the game. Dan Hutchins was forced into a good save from a corner that was met by Lewis Levoi, then with the subsequent corner they had another chance but Jamie Brotherton put it over the bar.

Brotherton’s influence on the game was becoming more evident. Brotherton forced Hutchins into a fingertip save from 18 yards, before Hutchins once again thwarted Brotherton from a free-kick to see out the half.

Langney switched off momentarily and allowed Brotherton to much time and space on 62 minutes. He found Macykol Sabino whose cross found Radmore unmarked in the box to make it 2-1.

Steyning had a great chance to get an equaliser late on after Hutchins failed to collect a free-kick but Andrade’s shot hit the crossbar.

The Barrowmen visit 12th-placed Little Common on Saturday and Murphy added: “We travel to Little Common on Saturday and hopefully we can get back to winning ways and start off another unbeaten run.”

Steyning Town: Rose, Clark (Bull 75), Maher (Sabino 60), Boiling, Levoi, Gathern, Weston (Romain 57), Brotherton, Andrade, Hards, Radmore.