Steyning Town 'need to bounce back' from quarter-final loss

Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy stressed his side ‘need to bounce back’ following their quarter-final defeat in the Peter Bentley Cup away to East Preston on Tuesday.

Goals from David Crouch and Johan Van Driel saw the Barrowmen fall to a 2-0 loss.

After the match Murphy believed that unavailability of squad members affected the result on the night.

He said: “East Preston have a very experienced team and played well against us.

“We are struggling to get a settled team out due to injury and players unavailable but we need to bounce back Saturday and hopefully have everyone fit and ready.”

The game started with both sides looking to dominate possession and take control of proceedings.

It was East Preston who took the lead on 27 minutes through Crouch’s strike.

After the goal, East Preston controlled possession, showing their experience as they remained a goal ahead heading into the half-time break.

The second half started just as the first had finished, with the hosts looking the most composed and the team most likely to get the next goal.

East Preston capitalised on their dominance as Van Driel doubled the hosts lead on 65 minutes with a cool finish.

The Barrowmen did have chances to pull one back but could only see their efforts fall just wide of the East Preston goal.

After the match Murphy hoped to put the defeat behind them as Town now concentrate on their league campaign.

He added: “We are still in one more cup so we will have to give that our best shot, but that’s not until December so we can concentrate on getting some more points on the board.”

Steyning Town visit Eastbourne United in the Premier Division on Saturday.