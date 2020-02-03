Steyning Town 'gave two goals away' in defeat at Pagham

Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy admitted that his side ‘gave two goals away’ in their 2-0 away defeat to Pagham in the Premier on Saturday.

The Barrowmen hit the ground running early as after just four minutes Charlie Romain had a volley cannon back off the crossbar.

However, despite the pressure, it was the hosts who took the lead on ten minutes.

Callum Chalmers outsprinted the Steyning defence on the left, cut inside and coolly slotted home to give Pagham the advantage.

The Lions doubled their lead on 24 minutes through Kieron Howard’s strike which nestled into the top corner.

Harry Prisk almost made it three for the hosts but his shot was well saved by Conor Kelly in the Steyning goal.

Coming out of the half-time break it was the Barrowmen who looked most likely to score but some excellent defending by the hosts halted any serious chances towards their goal.

Jordan Matthews made several saves to deny the visitors and Lewis Jenkins scrambled the ball off the line as Steyning looked to reduce the deficit.

Kelly was brought into the action again on 84 minutes when he parried a 25 yard strike by Prisk.

Pagham almost made it three in stoppage time as Chalmers’ run and shot down the right was somehow tipped wide at the foot of the post by Kelly.

It was Pagham who held on to the three points in a match which could have gone either way but ultimately it wasn’t to be for Murphy and his side.

After the match, the Steyning boss admitted that the team selection could possibly have cost his side.

He said: “I was very disappointed in the game.

“I maybe got a few things wrong in team selection or set up myself but we gave two goals away against the run of play and couldn’t put our chances away.”

Steyning host Lingfield on Saturday and Murphy is hoping that extra preparation will helps his side in the fixture.

He added: “We will work hard at training in preparation for Lingfield Saturday.”

Steyning Town: Kelly, Clark, Maher, Boiling, Timms, Gathern, Hards, Faber, Romain, Radmore, Bull