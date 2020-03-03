Steyning Town focus on positives after East Preston loss

Gerry Murphy is looking to the positives after Steyning Town’s 2-1 Premier Division defeat against East Preston on Saturday.

Scott Faber scored the only goal for Steyning in the home loss.

The result means the Barrowmen sit 11th in the Premier Division after taking 33 points from 28 games.

Howard Neighbour opened the scoring for the visitors after nine minutes when got on the end of a ball over the top.

His first effort was well saved by Connor Kelly in the Steyning goal but the rebound fell to the EP striker who duly tapped home.

The Barrowmen were again undone by a ball over the top as Neighbour sent Dan Simmonds clean through and he coolly slotted home to double the visitors lead.

Steyning thought they had a penalty soon after the break when Grant Radmore was brought down in the box but nothing was given.

The Barrowmen halved the deficit on 52 minutes. A cross from Josh Maher on the right was put home by Faber storming in at the back post.

Steyning had a chance to double the score soon after. Some slick build up play saw debutant Jack Niner sent through on goal but his effort didn't trouble the keeper.

The visitors almost capitalised on theses missed chance when Johan van Driel found himself one-on-one but he dragged his shot wide of the post.

EP were then afoul of the referee when Simmonds was brought down in the box but nothing was given and the striker was cautioned for his protestations.

Niner came close again for Steyning in the dying embers but his shot fell wide of the post as EP held on.

After the match Murphy was pleased with the way his side bounced back in the second half.

He said: “We were all disappointed after the match as we thought both goals were poor to concede.

"But the effort and the way we played in the second half is something positive we can take out the game.”

Steyning travel to bottom-of-the-table Loxwood on Saturday and Murphy added: “We travel to Loxwood on Saturday and we know that will be another tough game.

“We will prepare Tuesday and Thursday to make sure we get that win we are looking for.”