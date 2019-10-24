Steyning Town extend unbeaten run to ten after draw

Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy was pleased with a point against an Alfold side that ‘could have put the game beyond us’ in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Alfold took the lead on 43 minutes as debutant George Cousins prodded home after Town keeper Jamie Banasco-Zaragoza couldn’t gather a cross into the box.

Tiago Andrade scored a stunning free-kick on 75 minutes to equalise for the Barrowmen.

Alfold continued to press after the goal but could not score as it remained 1-1.

The result sees Steyning extend their unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions and Murphy praised his players for the way they have performed so far.

He said: “It’s been a brilliant run. The players have been superb but still a lot of hard work to do on the training ground to prepare us for a tough run of games up to Christmas now.”

Alfold started the game off the brighter and almost took the lead after just four minutes when Ryan Smith fired over from close range.

On 27 minutes, a free-kick by Mayckol Sabino was floated in and met by Grant Radmore whose low shot was well saved by Luis Correia in the Fold goal.

Seconds later Correia was called upon again as he pulled off a stunning save to deny an Andrade effort.

Alfold took the lead on 43 minutes when Banasco-Zaragoza spilled a cross and allowed Cousins to instinctively tap home.

READ MORE Horsham manager blasts referee as Hornets share points with Cray Wanderers | Worthing cruise to win against Brightlingsea Regent - in pictures | 'In fairness, it has been coming' - Worthing United boss celebrates first league win of the season

Just before the break Sabino had a great chance to level after controlling at the back post but Correia was there to deny him again.

Alfold came out of the break looking to double their lead but Cousins’ effort went wide of the post after some good play by Sam Lemon.

Cousins again came close on 68 minutes but his shot flashed wide of the post.

The Barrowmen were level on 78 minutes when Andrade superbly struck his free-kick into the top left hand corner from 22-yards out.

Fold were almost back ahead a minute later. Jack Stafford stepped up from midfield and struck a howitzer of a shot onto the underside of the Steyning Town bar.

The ball fell to Cousins on the rebound but his headed attempt on goal went over from close range.

The game however lacked any real quality in the final stretches of the game and it remained 1-1.

The Barrowmen host Newhaven on Saturday and Murphy believes his side must do better against their next opponents.

Steyning Town: Banasco-Zaragoza, Clarke (Bloomfield 52), Maher, Parazo, Levoi, Gathern, Faber, Romain (Weston 22), Andrade, Sabino, Radmore (Bull 73). Unused: Hards.