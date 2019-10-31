Steyning Town draw late on at ten-man Newhaven

Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy praised his side’s performance after a ‘difficult’ draw at home against Newhaven in the Premier Division on Saturday.

A Tiago Andrade penalty on 89 minutes snatched a point for the Barrowmen as their 11 game unbeaten run remained intact.

The draw sees Steyning Town in fifth-place with 21 points from 12 games. Despite Town’s lofty position they are 11 points behind leaders Eastbourne Town.

After the match Murphy was keen to praise his squad’s efforts in the match.

He said: “It was a difficult game against a strong team but we managed to get a draw and keep the unbeaten run going.

“We had an early chance but after that we didn’t make too many but defended well as a team.”

The match kicked off with both sides looking to step onto the front foot and take control of the game.

The Barrowmen had the first clear-cut chance of the game as Andrade set Matt Hards through on goal and his shot went past the onrushing keeper but fell just wide of the post. Newhaven were awarded a penalty on 27 minutes as Mayckol Sabino was adjudged to have brought down Jamie Brotherton in the Steyning box.

Ebou Jallow stepped up but it was saved well by Barrowmen keeper Jamie Banasco-Zaragoza diving to his left.

Afterwards, Mo Diallo was sent clean through but his effort was well saved by Banasco-Zaragoza.

Newhaven took the lead on 44 minutes when a cross came in from the left and was headed back into the area at the far post by Robbie Keith.

This was then met by Jallow whose looping header left Banasco-Zaragoza flat-footed.

Coming out of the half-time break it was the visitors who looked the most threatening as they continued to dominate possession.

But they were thwarted at the last by the Barrowmen defence.

Ian Robinson was set through on the left from a Newhaven throw-in from the right hand side but his effort fell just wide of the Steyning post.

Steyning had chances after that but all were well dealt with by the Newhaven defence.

Just when the hosts thought the game was gone, Steyning were awarded a penalty on 89 minutes when Andrade was involved in an off the ball altercation with Jayson Sowter which saw the Newhaven man sent off.

Andrade took the penalty himself and buried it to tie the game at 1-1 in which it finished.

Steyning progressed to the fourth round of the RUR Cup as they beat Loxwood away 3-2 after extra time on Tuesday evening.

Goals by Toby Bloomfield and Jamie Weston were cancelled by Loxwood’s Marcus Dackers and Sam Karl.

An extra-time header by Bloomfield saw the Barrowmen through.

Steyning host near-neighbours Horsham YMCA on Saturday and Murphy is expecting a tough match.

He added: “(We’ve got) another tough game against the experienced Horsham YMCA who have got a few decent results lately so we will have to be on it Saturday.”

Steyning Town: Banasco-Zaragoza, Pazaro (Bull 52), Weston, White, Levoi, Gathern, Hards (Bloomfield 65), Faber, Andrade, Sabino, Radmore (Squibb 74)