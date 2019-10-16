Steyning Town a ‘bit off the pace’ but through in Peter Bentley Cup

Gerry Murphy admitted that Steyning Town were a ‘bit off the pace’ in Tuesday night’s 4-2 home win in extra-time over Selsey in the third round of the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday night.

The Barrowmen got off to a great start after their ten day break as Rob Clark gave them the lead.

But the Blues pegged Town back 11 minutes before half-time through Ryan Morey.

Both sides huffed and puffed but couldn’t force a winning goal in normal time.

Bradley Higgins-Pearce put the Division 1 outfit ahead in extra-time but Charles Romain hit back for Steyning two minutes later.

A six minute flurry sealed Town’s passage to the fourth round. Tiago Andrade’s spot-kick and a Toby Bloomfield goal wrapped up victory.

Murphy said: “We looked a bit off the pace having had a ten day break but (we are) pleased to have won the game.

“Selsey are a very fit young side who probably feel a bit hard done by with the scoreline.

“We missed a few chances and rode our luck a bit at times.”

A good finish from Clark on 25 minutes made it 1-0 to Steyning but the visitors needed just nine minutes to equalise.

Ollie Hambleton broke forward and laid the ball off to Morey to tap home.

The game had to wait until extra-time for the next goal and it was Selsey who went ahead.

A Callum Dowdell corner on 109 minutes found Higgins-Pearce who bundled home.

But Steyning levelled two minutes later through Romain’s spectacular shot.

Andrade fired home a penalty on 114 minutes before Bloomfield made the game safe.

Steyning visit Alfold in the league on Saturday and Murphy added: "We play Alfold Saturday, weather permitting, and Tiago (Andrade) going back to his old club adds a bit more to the fixture.

"He has been great for us since he arrived and sure he's looking forward to the game."

Steyning Town: Banasco-Zaragoza, Clark (Spano 67), Maher (Weston 56), Parazo, Levoi, Gathern, Faber, Romain, Andrade, Bull, Radmore (Bloomfield 60).