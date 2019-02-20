Steyning seal semi-final spot to keep double dream alive

Steyning’s ambitions of winning the double this season are still alive.

Efforts in either half from Dom Taylor and Ben Bacon – his fourth goal in just two games – guided Town to a 2-0 League Cup quarter-final triumph at rivals Southwick last night.

A spot in the last four was booked after Gerry Murphy’s men moved two points clear at the top of the SCFL Division 1 standings on Saturday.

And with the club two wins away from lifting the League Cup and in pole position in the battle for the title, Murphy is keen for Town to keep pushing.

He said: “It was a good performance on a difficult pitch with a bit of a change around in the team.

“We look forward to a semi-final against Alfold now, which we know will be tough.”

Taylor’s stunner on 13 minutes fired Town ahead but they had just a goal advantage heading into the interval.

But Bacon, fresh from a hat-trick in the weekend win over Billingshurst, was on hand to grab a crucial second on the hour. After the victory over Hurst, Murphy made it known he was looking for new additions for the final run-in.

Goalkeeper Rui Buckland and midfielder Ross Myers made debuts in the League Cup success.

Murphy said: “Both Rui and Ross did well on their debuts for the club.”

