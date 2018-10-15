Steyning drawn at home in FA Vase second round

Steyning Town's reward for their impressive win over Walton & Hersham on Saturday is another home draw in the FA Vase.

Town overcame Walton 1-0 and will now play Banstead Athletic at the Shooting Field in the second round.



Steyning's opponents Combined Counties Premier Division outfit Banstead overcame Broadfields 7-1 at the weekend for their place in the next round.



There is prize money of £900 for winning clubs at this stage, while the losing clubs receive £300.



