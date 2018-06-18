Southwick's step six status confirmed after confusion

Southwick Football Club’s Southern Combination League Division 1 relegation reprieve appears to have finally been confirmed.

It was reported that Wickers, who finished bottom of the SCFL Division 1 last term, would retain their step six status last month.

However, that appeared to be thrown in to doubt following a tweet from the SCFL last week.

Club officials and new manager Ben Shoulders, who made the switch from rivals Mile Oak last month, were left concerned when this tweet was sent out by the SCFL (@TheSCFL): “It now appears that @OakwoodFC and @SFC_TheWickers have been relegated by the FA having previously told them they had not been relegated.”

A link to a file allegedly confirming both teams relegation from SCFL Division 1 was attached. With both teams seemingly set for step seven and the SCFL Division 2 next season, Southwick then went on to tweet the following from their official account (@SFC_TheWickers) days later: “I can confirm that @SFC_TheWickers and @ OakwoodFC have retained step 6 status.”

It’s been an interesting month or so for manager Shoulders after his appointment but he’s just relieved to finally see an end to the ongoing relegation issue.

He said: “It’s all sorted now, we have had confirmation from The FA that we will be in SCFL Division 1 next season.

“It wasn’t the greatest timing but I’m glad it’s sorted and we can get back to pre-season now.”

Shoulders was quick to raid his former club Mile Oak after agreeing to become manager at Old Barn Way.

Influential trio Joseph Benn, Enzo Benn and Jamie McKenzie have all agreed on switches to Southwick.

Wickers are back in for pre-season training tomorrow night and Shoulders is pleased with how things have come along since arriving.

He added: “It’s shaping up to be a great season. I’ve been in contact with a lot of players so just got to see who turns up for pre-season. I’m very optimistic about the upcoming season.”

Southwick boss Shoulders has also moved to bolster his backroom team.

Experienced coach Karl Davy will work alongside Shoulders for the upcoming season.

“I’ve got a new coach in (Karl Davy) he was at Lewes under-23s and worked with the women’s team their last season, so he is a great addition to the club. We’re just working really hard to try and turn the club around the past couple of seasons.”

Southwick are searching for a goalkeeper coach to work with first team, under-23 and under-18 ‘keepers. They would be required to be around to run training sessions and take the warm-up with goalkeepers on first team matchdays.

Anyone interested should call 07958445509 or email www.SouthwickFCManager@outlook.com