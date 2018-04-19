Southwick relegated after derby draw with Mile Oak

Southwick Football Club's Southern Combination League Division 1 relegation was confirmed last night.

Connah Gardener-Lowe's strike cancelled out Andrew McDowell's early opener as Wickers bagged a 1-1 draw at rivals Mile Oak.

A point was not enough for Justin Gregory's side though, who knew they needed to take maximum points from their final two league matches to stand any chance of finishing off the bottom.

With just a game left to play this season, Southwick are four points adrift of place-above Oakwood at the foot of the table.

Wickers player-manager Gregory wanted to see the fight shown in the Mile Oak draw earlier in the campaign.

He said: "We actually played quite well, it's just a shame we haven't been able to match those levels in every game this season.

"The pitch was in awful conditions and made it difficult for both teams. I've not been able to field the same team in successive games since I've been here, we've just not been able to build any momentum."

Striker McDowell gave Oak the lead inside seven minutes. Wickers were determined to at least be in with a chance of fighting off relegation and levelled through Gardener-Lowe three minutes before the break.

Southwick were unable to find a winner after the restart, meaning they are likely to drop down to Division 2 next season.

Already-relegated Wickers bring their season to a close at promoted Lingfield on Saturday, while Mile Oak's final game is at AFC Varndeanians.