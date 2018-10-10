Southwick Rangers charity day pays tribute to young player who died aged seven

Southwick Rangers have marked the first anniversary of the death of a young player with a fundraising day supporting children with cancer.

Tabias Levene, who passed away from cancer aged seven on October 7, 2017, was remembered at the first of what will become an annual charity football match and family fun day for Children With Cancer UK.

The U9 Blues remember their former teammate

Kerry Stanton, chairman of the Friends of Southwick Rangers, said: “Unfortunately the weather wasn’t on our side on Saturday but we still went ahead, despite the rain.”

The Tabias Memorial Mayhem match at Southwick Recreation Ground saw the managers play against the parents and club patron Dick Knight, former Brighton and Hove Albion chairman, made an appearance on the sideline, along with Tabias’ mum and other family members.

Tabias played for the under-sevens team at Southwick Rangers before he fell ill over Christmas 2016.

Kerry added: “Everyone wore black armbands and we held a minute’s applause at the beginning of the match.

Dylan Best, Tabias's cousin, with the winners' trophy

“Then on Sunday, all four home games at 10am stopped and did the applause and Tabias’ team, who are now U9 Blues, all wore black armbands and released balloons in his memory.

“We raised £270, which is amazing, especially in the horrendous rain we had.”

The managers’ team, fun by 16-year-old Dylan Best, Tabias’ cousin, took the trophy with a 4-1 win over the parents’ team, managed by Mark Jones.

