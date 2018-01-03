Search
Southwick 'close' to appointing new manager

Action from Southwick's clash with Mile Oak on Boxing Day. Picture by David Jeffery
Southwick Football Club chairman Alan Petkin hopes to have a new manager in place by the end of this week.

Wickers, who have been without a boss since Curtis Foster left for Worthing ladies five days before Christmas, were due to meet with a potential replacement last night.

Southern Combination League Division 1 Southwick started the season with Tony Gratwicke and Jeff Piner in joint-manager charge before Foster took over in September.

Southwick – currently a point adrift at the bottom – starting to pick up under Foster but he decided to move on. And Wickers chairman Petkin revealed a third manager of the season is set to be named.

He said: “We were meeting with a potential successor to Curtis last night.

“The hope is to have someone in place before this week is out.”

Wickers – winless over the festive period – will be hoping for a positive start to 2018 with a new manager at the helm. They host St Francis Rangers on Saturday.