Southern Combination League give clubs guidance amid coronavirus spread

Southern Combination League bosses have told clubs they are not suspending fixtures - at least for now.

The league was one of many grass-roots organisations to continue with matches last weekend even though the Premier League, Football League and many non-league divisions scrapped fixtures.

Now a note has gone to all SCFL clubs say nothing has changed yet.

The memo from Steve Nealgrove, the league's chairman, says: "The SCFL League officers have discussed at length the current issues around the playing of fixtures for the forthcoming week and beyond.

"It is the view that and based on current advice from the UK Government, NHS, the FA and the SCFA that at this time there are no plans to suspend fixtures in the SCFL.

"We are monitoring the advice from all agencies on a daily basis and as and when such time matters change the SCFL will update all of its clubs."

Numerous matches are due to take place in midweek as clubs catch up with games lost to weaterlogged pitches in what has already been a tough season.

