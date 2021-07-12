Southern Combination fixtures revealed - plus early-season cup ties

The early-season SCFL fixtures have been published

Fixtures have been published for the first couple of weeks of the season, which starts earlier than usual - the first games being played on July 31.

Highlights in the premier on the opening day include promoted sides AFC Varndeanians and Littlehampton meeting, while the other team to go up from division one - Bexhill - go to Alfold

The first midweek date - August 3 - includes some Peter Bentley Cup games while on Saturday, August 7, there are 18 FA Cup extra preliminary round matches featuring SCFL sides.

Here are the first sets of fixtures...

SATURDAY 31st JULY

PREMIER DIVISION

AFC Uckfield Town v Saltdean United

AFC Varndeanians v Littlehampton Town

Alfold v Bexhill United

East Preston v Newhaven

Eastbourne United v Steyning Town

Hassocks v Broadbridge Heath

Horsham YMCA v Eastbourne Town

Loxwood v Lingfield

Pagham v Little Common

Peacehaven & Tels. v Crawley Down Gatwick

DIVISION ONE

Arundel v Midhurst & Ease.

Dorking Wanderers Res v Mile Oak

Epsom & Ewell v Seaford Town

Forest Row v Selsey

Hailsham Town v Godalming Town

Montpelier Villa v Roffey

Storrington v Shoreham

Wick v Oakwood

Worthing United v Billingshurst

TUESDAY 3rd AUGUST

PREMIER DIVISION

Alfold v East Preston

Broadbridge Heath v Pagham

Eastbourne Town v AFC Varndeanians

Lingfield v Peacehaven & Tels.

Little Common v AFC Uckfield Town

Newhaven v Bexhill United

Saltdean United v Hassocks

Steyning Town v Loxwood

PETER BENTLEY CUP - 1st Round

Billingshurst v Dorking Wanderers Res

Forest Row v Epsom & Ewell

Hailsham Town v Shoreham

Midhurst v Oakwood

Selsey v Wick

Worthing United v Montpelier Villa

WEDNESDAY 4th AUGUST

PREMIER DIVISION

Littlehampton Town v Horsham YMCA

SATURDAY 7th AUGUST

FA Cup - Extra Preliminary Round

AFC Varndeanians v Farnham Town

Ashford Town (Middx) v AFC Uckfield Town

Badshot Lea v East Preston

Bexhill United v Peacehaven & Tels.

Broadbridge Heath v Littlehampton Town

Chatham Town v Eastbourne United

Crawley Down Gatwick v Welling Town

East Grinstead Town v Alfold

Eastbourne Town v Guildford City

Hanworth Villa v Loxwood

Hassocks v Spelthorne Sports

Jersey Bulls v Horsham YMCA

Lingfield v Egham

Mile Oak v Punjab United

Newhaven v Camberley Town

Saltdean United v Frimley Green

Staines Town v Little Common

Steyning Town v Pagham

DIVISION ONE

Billingshurst v Arundel

Godalming Town v Forest Row

Midhurst & Ease. v Epsom & Ewell

Montpelier Villa v Hailsham Town

Oakwood v Dorking Wanderers Res

Roffey v Wick

Selsey v Storrington

Shoreham v Seaford Town

TUESDAY 10th AUGUST

PREMIER DIVISION

Crawley Down Gatwick v Eastbourne United

WEDNESDAY 11th AUGUST

DIVISION ONE