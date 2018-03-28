Six of the best from Faversham Town leaves Shoreham on the brink

Shoreham Football Club’s Bostik League South survival hopes were dealt another blow last night.

Sammy Donnelly’s side slipped to a heavy 6-1 league defeat at Faversham Town to all but end any hopes of a great escape.

Mussels’ loss at Faversham was their 30th from 38 Bostik League South matches this season, leaving them 14 points adrift at the bottom with just eight games left to play.

Shoreham boss Donnelly is not giving up hope of his team getting out of trouble this term but admits it is almost an impossible task after losing to Faversham.

He said: “As I’ve said all along, we won’t be giving up but it is a really hard task now.

“I think the final scoreline flattered Faversham a little bit but we probably didn’t deserve anything from the match.

“Time is starting to run out for us to get out of trouble now.

“No matter what happens, we want to end the season well.

“If we aren’t to get out of trouble, it’s still important we end the season well.”

Shoreham’s resistance was broken on the half-hour mark at Faversham.

Mobolaji Dawodu was left unmarked to head home from a corner to hand his team the lead.

Renford Tenyue added a second three minutes before the break to put Faversham in command.

Shoreham made a slow start to the second half and fell further behind when Dawodu got his second six minutes after the restart.

Danny Walder wrapped up the points for the home side on the hour.

Shoreham frontman Alex Laing grabbed a consolation four minutes later but there was still time for Faversham to net twice more.

Substitute Luke Griffiths made it 5-1 with 20 minutes to go, then Harry Stannard rounded off a routine win for the home team.

Mussels now turn their attention to a busy weekend of action.

Shoreham entertain play-off chasing Whyteleafe on Saturday, then travel to Thamesmead Town on Easter Monday.

Mussels boss Donnelly knows his team must pick up a decent return of point from the two fixtures to stand any chance of pulling off an unlikely escape.

He said: “Every game is important but these two are going to be massive for us.

“The position we find ourselves in is far from ideal, all we can do is keep doing what we have been and hope that is enough.”

Mussels have been dealt a blow with versatile Sean Roddy ruled out for the season.

Roddy has sustained a serious foot injury and is unlikely to play again this season.

Donnelly has employed Roddy as a defender and striker over the course of the campaign and he will be a big loss.

Defender Alex Gathern was ruled out for the season earlier this month and now they have to try and survive without being able to call on the services of Roddy as well.

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Leitch, Dunk, Mbaye, Tuck, Proto-Gates; Collyer, Baah, Myers, Whitmore; Laing. Subs: Roddy, Castano, Kruszinski.