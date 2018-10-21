Shoreham v East Preston picture gallery

Shoreham secured a first win in 13 attempts as they overcame East Preston yesterday.

Martin Mutungi's 72nd-minute strike proved the difference, taking Sammy Donnelly's Mussels to a 1-0 triumph over EP at Middle Road in the SCFL Premier Division fixture.

The victory was just Shoreham's third from 12 league matches so far this season, while East Preston were beaten for the second game in succession after being dumped out of the FA Vase at Sheppey United last time out.

Take a look at the video above to view a selection of photographer Stephen Goodger's pictures from the SCFL Premier Division clash.

Martin Mutungi is mobbed by his Shoreham team-mates after netting the winner against East Preston. Picture by Stephen Goodger

