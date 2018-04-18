Shoreham sunk by play-off chasing Walton Casuals

Shoreham Football Club were sent crashing to a Bostik League South defeat at the hands of Walton Casuals last night.

Already-relegated Mussels were beaten 2-0 by play-off chasing Casuals at Middle Road.

Failure to take anything from the clash saw Shoreham fall 16 points adrift at the foot of the table, with second-from-bottom Molesey picking up a point in their meeting with Herne Bay.

Shoreham boss Sammy Donnelly just hopes his side can win one of their final three games this season.

He said: “I thought we defended quite well but offered very little in attack.

“They only got in behind us once all evening so we are improving from a defensive point of view. Given the number of goals we’ve conceded this season, it’s nice to see us adapting and getting better defensively.”

Youseff Bamba’s effort in first half stoppage-time gave Casuals a half-time lead.

Jack Sammoutis added a second on the hour to seal a 2-0 win for his team.

Mussels host Ramsgate on Saturday then welcome Whyteleafe in the league next Wednesday.