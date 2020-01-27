Shoreham start two year plan by securing Pulling's services

Shoreham FC have already started planning for next season with the club securing Mark Pulling’s service for its two year plan - starting as of the 2020-2021 season.

The club’s vision is to be back in the SCFL Premier division within this timeframe and then looking to push on after that.

Chairman Stuart Slaney said: “The club’s plan is to make sure we utilise as many of our up and coming youth players from our U16s and both our U18s teams and make sure we nurture and progress these players through to the first team squad.

“This is already evident with players like Chris Symes and Charlie Tuck who are getting regular games with the senior team.

“These kinds of players amongst others will be vital to the club’s plan.

"We have already seen huge improvements with our U18s Isthmian South team with plans to improve this seasons newly created U18s County team for next season.”

Mark Pulling’s vision is to make sure that the youth structure is all in place and ready for next season with the edition of a new director of youth football that will be brought in to manage this part of the club.

Pulling said: “The club has some really great youth prospects coming through the ranks and its a really exciting time to be part of Shoreham FC and to help with the club’s two year plan.”

Shoreham’s match away at Billingshurst was postponed on Saturday.

But they are back in action tomorrow (Friday) night as they take on high-fliers AFC Varndeanians at Middle Road.

They then face a trip to Hailsham Town on Tuesday night.