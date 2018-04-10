Shoreham's match with Guernsey to be played at Middle Road

Shoreham Football Club's Bostik League South encounter with Guernsey will take place at Middle Road this evening.

Doubts had been raised over where the fixture may take place, with concerns over Mussels' Middle Road surface being playable.

However Shoreham confirmed they will be playing the fixture at home in a tweet this lunchtime: "Shoreham v Guernsey is now being played at Shoreham FC as the ground staff have worked wonders. No London travelling needed now."

It had been suggested that Mussels would have to play the fixture in North London at Haringney Borough.