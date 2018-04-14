Shoreham's Bostik League South relegation confirmed

Shoreham Football Club were relegated from the Bostik League South this afternoon.

Sam Adams got the only goal as Hastings United ran out 1-0 winners over basement boys Mussels at The Pilot Field.

Shoreham knew anything less than a victory would see them relegated but they were unable to avoid a 34th defeat in 42 league matches this season.

The loss leaves Mussels 15 points adrift of place-above Molesey - who secured a 1-1 home draw against VCD Athletic - with just four games to go.

Sammy Donnelly side's first ever campaign at Bostik League South level has been a turbulent one and they've managed to score just three wins in the league all season.

Shoreham looked on course to pick up a point at Hastings - which still would have been enough to see them avoid the drop - before Adams got the only goal seven minutes from time.

Mussels will return to the Southern Combination League next season and they entertain Walton Casuals in their first fixture since relegation was confirmed on Tuesday (7.45pm).