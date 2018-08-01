Shoreham ready for first season back in SCFL

Sammy Donnelly is setting no targets as Shoreham Football Club ready themselves for a first season back in the Southern Combination League.

Mussels managed just three win across the whole of the last campaign – their first ever at Bostik League South standard – as they were sent straight back down.

Shoreham have stuck by manager Donnelly and hope he can be the man to lead them back to Bostik League level in the long run.

Donnelly has shaped a largely new-look squad over the summer, focusing on assembling what looks a strong attack.

Forward Andrew Dalehouse has found the net on numerous occasions since sealing a move earlier in the summer, while other strikers to have joined include Kai Bichard – returning to the club after a stint at Romford – and exciting young talent Michael McCormick.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster and Worthing midfielder Jacob Peake has also signed, John Rhodie has arrived after a spell as Storrington player-manager and Daley McLennan and Charlie Watts have also joined.

Defender Alex Gathern has dropped down a division to join SCFL Division 1 outfit Steyning Town, while Sean Roddy has moved to Haywards Heath Town.

Donnelly is pleased with the squad he has assembled but would also like to strengthen in certain areas before Saturday’s season opener.

He said: “Summer has been busy but I’m happy with the players I’ve managed to bring in.

“Keeping the exciting young players at the club was important and on the whole we’ve managed to do that. It’s a nice blend of youth and experience within the squad, going forward we’ve got some really exciting players.”

Donnelly has been satisfied with the club’s pre-season but is now eager for the competitive action to start.

A first campaign back in the SCFL Premier Division starts on Saturday as Shoreham welcome newly-promoted Little Common to Middle Road.

Mussels are then at Loxwood on Tuesday for their first away league game of the campaign, before a busy opening week is rounded off with a trip to league rivals Broadbridge Heath for a FA Cup extra preliminary round clash.

Donnelly hopes his side can start the season well, especially after such a testing campaign last term.

He said: “It takes around six to eight games to really see where you are and how the season may pan out. It’s important we start the season as well as we can, we want to build some momentum as the season goes on.

“Little Common are a team I know a little bit about, they’re on the back of a promotion and will provide a tough test in our first game.

“Loxwood and Broadbridge Heath follow, again they are decent opposition but games we will go in to without fear.”

