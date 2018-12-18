Shoreham manager Donnelly admits his side are in a 'dog fight' after Eastbourne Town collapse

Shoreham manager Sammy Donnelly was very critical of his players after their second half capitulation to Eastbourne Town which left them in what he called a ‘dog-fight’.

They travelled to fifth-placed Town to try and take something back to Middle Road. However, they suffered their fifth straight defeat in the Premier Division, with a huge home game against Loxwood on Saturday.

Donnelly said: “Overall, the first 60 minutes, we looked organised and we looked like we were going to be hard to beat. But in the 6oth minute in the second half, we collapsed, to be honest.

“It was a horrendous day, I’m not making any excuses, but it was a biting cold wind, and the rain was horrendous.

“And all the time it was 0-0, everybody was still up for the fight, but I’m afraid, the last 20 minutes, we were like rabbits caught in a head light, and that is unacceptable to me.”

Donnelly made four changes to his side that lost 2-0 to Chichester City, the previous weekend.

It took 63 minutes for the hosts to open the scoring through Daniel Perry.

Four minutes later, Marcus Goldsmith doubled Eastbourne Town’s lead. Daniel Bolwell added a third, to seal the game off in the 69th minute.

Perry added three more goals in six minutes to pile yet more misery on the visitors, and Thomas Vickers added a seventh, a minute from normal time, as they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season.

The result leaves Shoreham in 15th place and are in a relegation battle going into the christmas period, and Donnelly admitted that their home game against Loxwood on Saturday, will be a huge game.

Donnelly added: “We’ve got to pick up enough points to stay up.

“We are in a dog fight, without a shadow of a doubt. We need to try and get as many points on the board as we can.

“The Loxwood game is a massive one, you can’t hide the fact. There will be no hiding from anyone on Saturday. It’s a massive game.”

Shoreham: Broadbent, Firman, Proto-Gates, Tuck, Dunk, Bromage, Myers, Rhodie, Goatley, Collyer, Bunker. Subs: Kirk-Patrick, Usherwood, Olulode.