Shoreham look to recruit 'out-an-out goalscorer' ahead of Newhaven clash

Shoreham boss Sammy Donnelly is hoping to bolster his striking options ahead of tonight's home league encounter against high-flying Newhaven.

The Dockers sit third in the Premier Division, having amassed 32 points from 14 games, and are currently unbeaten in four league games.

The Musselmen meanwhile sit in 13th with 16 points from 15 games and have yet to pick up a league win since their 1-0 home victory over East Preston on Saturday, 20 Ocotober.

Donnelly said: "We're playing another side in the top half which is good. It's good to look forward to because it sets the standards really.

"I think defensively we've managed to get that right but we just need a bit more up top. We need an out-an-out goalscorer if we can possibly get one.

"If we could find someone to play alongside Ryan McBride, it would be a players' dream really because he really does lead the frontline.

"He really needs somebody alongside of him and we're trying to get that someone in if we can."

Donnelly confirmed a number of his players will be missing this encounter and rued the loss of Shoreham's reserve team.

He added: "We do have quite a few injuries. We've got Stuart Tuck, Neil Watts, Scott Kirkwood, and Martin Mutungi all out injured, so that's four key players we will be missing for sure.

"I'm leaving it as late as possible but they've all confirmed that they will be available. It's going to be difficult and it's going to be hard but it's a squad game isn't it?

"The players that have been on the bench will be looking forward to it because they will possibly get 90 minutes under their belt which is so important because we don't run a reserve team.

"That's the frustrating part for me because we've got possibly eight or nine players that are part of the squad and giving them game time has been difficult."

Kick-off tonight at Middle Road is 7:45pm.