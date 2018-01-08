Shoreham let lead slip in six-goal thriller

Shoreham Football Club wasted a two-goal advantage as they were forced to settle for a point on Saturday.

Centre-half Scott Packer was at the double, while George Gaskin weighed in with a goal in Mussels' thrilling Bostik League South 3-3 draw at Ramsgate.

First half efforts from Gaskin and Packer ensured Shoreham went in leading 2-0 at the break.

Ramsgate turned things around after the interval to lead 3-2, only for Packer to strike once more as it ended all square.

Basement boys Mussels are still 14 points adrift of place-above Molesey and manager Donnelly felt it was two points dropped.

He said: “We did so well to get ourselves into the position we did at half time. It does feel like two points dropped but my players do deserve credit.

“After going 3-2 down, we showed great character and spirit to come away with something from the game.

“Scott (Packer) scored two from centre-half, he’s been exceptional this season.”

Gaskin fired Shoreham ahead on 18 minutes, then Packer doubled his side’s lead three minutes later.

Ramsgate pulled one back two minutes after the restart and Rory Smith levelled things up just after the hour.

A remarkable turnaround was complete 13 minutes from time when Alfie Paxman struck as Ramsgate looked on course to claim all three points.

Packer got his second of the afternoon two minutes later, ensuring Mussels picked up a point their performance deserved at least.

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Bullivant, Gathern, Packer, Storrie; Elgar; Lyle, Myers, Amdzade, Gritt; Gaskin. Subs: Collyer (Gritt), Diakiesse, Baah, Zarei, Tavares.