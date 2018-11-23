Shoreham Football Club invest in youth coaches at all levels

Shoreham FC are showing their intent to become the areas main club for youth development.

The club has announced that it will be running a two year plan and offering its FA Level One coaches the opportunity to take their FA Level Two coaching badge, all totally for free.



The plan is to give all the clubs youth coaches the best opportunity to delevop their coaching skills which will benefit the youth players at the club.

Co-Chairman Stuart Slaney said: "We feel the future of any club with a senior adult team is the youth and the youth coaches.

"The club will be expanding its youth base by adding more youth teams to the club in readiness for next season along with a Saturday Soccer School for 4 to 6 year olds.

"The ambition of the club is to be able to offer the areas youth the best programme for football development that no other club can offer."



With regards to the additional teams being added in readiness for next season Shoreham will be looking for new coaches and players for our U7s, U8s and U9s. So if you are interested in joining the area's quickest growing club then please contact the club via email- shorehamfcyouth@gmail.com