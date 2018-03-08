Shoreham bring up unwanted century as leaders Rooks romp to victory

Shoreham Football Club's conceded Bostik League Premier Division tally went past the century mark last night.

Basement boys Mussels suffered a 4-0 defeat to leaders Lewes at The Dripping Pan.

Goals from Lloyd Cotton, Bouwe Bosma, Leon Redwood and a Jonte Smith penalty took Shoreham's goals conceded tally to 101 in 34 league matches.

Mussels remain 13 points adrift at the foot of the table following the defeat, with boss Sammy Donnelly looking for his side to tighten up at the back in their remaining 12 matches.

He said: "It's certainly the most goals I've conceded in a season in my time in matches. I've not been able to get a settled defence out all season and that hasn't helped.

"Tadley Bromage and Harvey Dunk have come in and done a good job in central defence for me in recent weeks, hopefully we'll keep the goals down between now and the end of the season."

Mussels kept Lewes at bay for the opening 28 minutes, before defender David Koduah conceded a penalty. Smith slammed the resulting spot-kick home to fire Rooks in front.

Cotton's front post header from a corner doubled Lewes' lead seven minutes before the break.

Bosma added a third on the hour, then Redwood rounded off the scoring minutes later.

Mussels are back in action on Saturday when they welcome sixth-placed Walton Casuals, before hosting Guernsey three days later.