Shoreham aim to build after ending winless run

Sammy Donnelly hopes Shoreham can now start to climb the SCFL Premier Division table after securing a first victory in 13 attempts on Saturday.

Martin Mutungi’s 72nd-minute strike fired struggling Mussels to a 1-0 home league success over East Preston.

Shoreham had failed to win any of their previous 12 matches before seeing off EP, with manager Donnelly admitting the pressure was beginning to build on him and his squad.

Mussels won three matches on the spin after an opening-day defeat to newly promoted Little Common but went on a woeful run having seen off Eastbourne Town back in August.

Donnelly was delighted his side took all three points against East Preston but is not looking too far ahead.

He said: “It was good to see the smiles back on the faces of the supporters, players and everyone else involved with the club.

“When you’re on a run like we were it is never nice, you start to wonder where the next victory is going to come from. Everyone stuck with it and we were rewarded by beating East Preston.

“There were so many aspects that pleased me on Saturday – we’ve got to make sure we maintain similar standards in the weeks ahead now.”

Chances were few and far between in a match that lacked quality but Mutungi was the man to finally end Shoreham’s winless run.

Mutungi was given the responsibility of leading the line against East Preston, repaying Donnelly’s faith when he got the winner on 72 minutes.

But the most pleasing part for Donnelly was Mussels keeping EP out.

He said: “We had the makings of a really good back five on Saturday – keeping a clean sheet was a real plus.

“If you don’t concede goals then you don’t lose football matches, that’s what I want us to build on.

“The problem you have at this level is it’s difficult to field a similar team on a consistent basis but if we can keep those together at the back who played against East Preston, hopefully we’ll keep more clean sheets.”

Mussels moved up two places to 15th in the league table following the win over East Preston and will now be looking to go on a little run.

A trip to basement boys and winless Eastbourne United awaits on Saturday but Donnelly is taking nothing for granted heading into that one.

He added: “We go into every game with a positive mindset looking to pick up points.

“I’ve heard that Eastbourne have recruited quite well of late, bringing in some players with Bostik League experience, so we’ll have to be ready for a tough test.

“We’re not looking too far ahead and just focusing all our attention on the game ahead on Saturday.

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Firmin, J.Tuck, S.Tuck, Bromage, Proto-Gates; Frasser, Myers, Rhodie; Mutungi, Kamara. Subs: Bunker (Mutungi), Usherwood (Kamara), Kirk-Patrick (Fraser).

Have you read?

In-form Steyning Town seal shock cup victory



Worthing United no closer to naming new manager



Midfielder goes back on decision to leave Worthing

