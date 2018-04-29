Sharman to step down as Lancing manager

Lancing Football Club manager John Sharman will step down from his position following the final game of the season.

Sharman, who took charge 18 months ago, will have guided Lancers to successive mid-table finishes in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

After taking over from Ash Bailey back in October 2016, Sharman's side ended last season 12th, while they will go one better in his first - and only - full season at Culver Road with an 11th-placed finish at least guaranteed ahead of Lancing's final game of the season at rivals Worthing United on Saturday.

Lancers manager Sharman admits it's not a decision he has made lightly and said: “I originally took over from Ash (Bailey) when we were third or fourth from bottom, there were a lot of problems and the priority was survival. We achieved that comfortably and again this season we’ve had a mid-table finish, which considering there is more money than ever in the County League, is a good achievement for us.

"In my first season we had a small squad with no reserve side, struggling with injuries and inconsistency

otherwise we may well have finished slightly higher.

“It’s been a pleasure to manage a great group of lads who have given everything throughout my

time in charge, so this is sad for me but they are aware of my decision and I’ve said that

they as a squad should be looking to push on and win things.

"I have to thank my assistants Nigel (Geary) and Malcolm (Saunders), coaches Tony (Wheeles) and Darren (James) for their help, as well as physio Georgie (Hill). All the committee and supporters have done so much and are always behind us, they deserve great credit aswell.

“I have a long affiliation with this club, this experience has been brilliant for me but at this moment

in time I believe I have taken this team as far as I can.

"I have given this plenty of thought, the decision to stand down as manager was a very difficult one and not one I took lightly. It’s time for me to step aside and let someone else take up the challenge and move the club

on. I leave on good terms and, as for managing the club at some point again in the future, never

say never.”

Lancers secretary John Rea paid tribute to the departing Sharman. He said: “John has done a brilliant job stabilising the club and bringing through some very good young players.

"He’s a Lancing legend and, whilst we respect and understand his decision to go, we don’t want to lose

him. I hope he can stay on and help in some capacity, whether that be one of the youth or reserve

sides, the committee or as a coach. His knowledge and experience has proved invaluable and it

would be nice if he could continue that in another role with us.

"Everyone would like to thank John for his unstinting efforts during his time in charge, John has been a great servant and a friend of the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Lancing are currently accepting applications for the vacant managerial position. Anyone wishing to

apply should do so by email with a CV to rea.john@mail.com by no later May, 5.