SCFL Premier Division picture special - Steyning Town v Broadbridge Heath & Eastbourne United v Alfold

Goals from Tiago Andrade, Grant Radmore and Mayckol Sabino saw the Barrowmen overcome neighbours Heath. George Cousins struck for the Bears. United produced late magic to pick up three points against Alfold. Trailing to a Kelvin Lucas penalty, the hosts snatched the win with three goals in the final eight minutes from Sam Schaaf and Nathan Crabb (two). Our photographers Derek Martin and Jon Rigby were at Steyning and Eastbourne on Saturday - here are their pictures.

