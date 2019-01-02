Sammy Donnelly: Southwick ticked all the boxes for me

Sammy Donnelly revealed his delight after returning to management.

The 71-year-old was named Southwick boss earlier this week - less than a month after he resigned as Shoreham manager.

Donnelly has managed the Old Barn Way outfit previously and he cannot wait to get started at the club once again.

Although the newly-appointed Wickers boss admitted it will be no easy task to turn things around at the SCFL Division 1 outfit.

Vastly experienced Donnelly, who first became a manager over 40 years ago, now wants to bring stability to the club.

Donnelly is the fifth manager to take charge since the start of last season but hopes he can remain in the hotseat for the foreseeable future.

He said: "Southwick ticked all the boxes for me.

“It’s going to be a hard task, the same as my last job was, but it’s another club I’ve managed previously.

“There are still people at the club I know quite well and it’s close to my house, so it ticked all the boxes I wanted.

“Although I’d only been out of management for two weeks, I was like a fish out of water if I’m honest.

“I live, eat and breath my football and I’m happy to be appointed at Southwick.

"All my enthusiasm has come back and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“The club need stability so I’m conscious of the club needing that."

Southwick have lost each of their previous four matches and sit fourth from bottom at present.

Donnelly knows his team must deliver points quickly to pull away from trouble.

The new boss will hold his first training session tomorrow and is hoping to keep the majority of the squad together.

Jamie McKenzie has departed for Mile Oak and Donnelly doesn't want to see too many more departures.

He said: "You have got to break it down in stages.

“The first stage is to make sure we’re not deep in trouble come the end of the season.

“We need a bit of light between us and the teams at the bottom.

“We’ve got to take it in stages and to try get a few results on the board

"I want all the players to stay and commit themselves to Southwick.

“You’ll get players that want to stay for the club or other who maybe don’t want to remain around.

“All you can do is ensure them that they will get a fair crack at the whip.

“Initially, we must get points on the board."

Southwick host AFC Varndeanians in what will be Donnelly's first game in charge on Saturday.

Have you read?

Sammy Donnelly named Southwick manager



Shoulders steps down as Southwick manager



Donnelly steps down as Shoreham manager