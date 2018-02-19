Roddy at the double as Shoreham end long winless run

Converted Shoreham Football Club striker Sean Roddy struck twice to end a long wait for victory on Saturday.

Defender Roddy - whose played as a frontman in Mussels’ previous two fixtures - struck in either half to fire Bostik League South basement boys Shoreham to a 2-1 win at place-above Molesey.

Sammy Donnelly’s side were without a win in 20 league matches - 23 in all competitions - before they saw off Molesey to move to within 13 points of safety.

Mussels boss Donnelly believes the success was reward for the effort his squad and backroom team continue to put in.

He said: “I’m so pleased for everyone involved with the club. It’s been such a tough run in terms of results, so to end the long wait for victory is really pleasing.

“My backroom team, Dave (Shearing; coach), Alan (Dartnell; coach) and Kat (Broomfield; physio) have stuck by me and this win was as much for them, as the players and me.

“We’ve been giving everything but getting little reward, so to take all three points was important.”

Roddy’s 35-yard thunderbolt just short of the half-hour mark separated the two strugglers at the interval.

Mussels’ goalkeeper James Broadbent pulled off a string of fine saves, before Ronald Sobowale levelled things up 23 minutes from time.

It looked as though Shoreham would have to settle for a point but Roddy had different ideas.

His curling free-kick a minute from the end went in off a post as Mussels won a match for the first time since October.

Donnelly has been pleased with Roddy’s impact since switching him to a forward role in the past two matches.

He said: “Sometimes as a manager you just have a thought and I went with it.

“Sean has done a really good job up there in our past two games, the two goals show what he can do in a more advanced role.

“We’re not going to get carried away, we must remain focused and try to back this win up with a string of positive results.

“We’ve still got a lot of hard work to do if we are to get out of trouble, we’ll just keep fighting and see where that gets us.”

Mussels - who have won back-to-back matches just once this season - have the chance to do so again when they welcome Thamesmead Town in the league tomorrow (7.45pm).

Shoreham manager Donnelly wants his squad to build on the momentum from the victory over Molesey and said: "Every game between now and the end of the season is big for us. We know how hard you have to work to get anything in this league and that will the same against Thamesmead.

"All we can do is keep fighting and hope the results follow. We'll keep going, there is still a chance we can stay in this league."

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Gathern, Bromage, McBay; Koduah, Whitmore, Myers, Gates; Mensah, Roddy, Collyer. Subs: Quadri, Dunk.