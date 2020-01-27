Relentless Worthing Women sweep Hassocks aside to continue perfect league run

Worthing Women made it 11 South East Counties League Premier Division wins on the spin as they produced a dominant performance against a dogged Hassocks side at a rain-soaked Beacon.

A brace from Sophie Humphrey, along with Sam Mee's fantastic free-kick and a penalty from Gemma Worsfold secured a 4-1 victory as the Reds maintained their 100 per cent league record.

Worthing had a host of chances in the opening exchanges but failed to take any of them.

Rebecca Barron's strike on the half-hour mark squirmed away from the Robins goalkeeper Eleanor Moquets' grasp, although she recovered to keep the ball out.

But Worthing finally found the opening goal their dominance deserved on 42 minutes.

After being released by a perfect through pass, Humphrey expertly drilled her effort across Moquet to hand her side a slender half-time advantage.

Worthing increased their advantage just shy of the hour mark.

Following some neat build-up play on the edge of the area, Mee's tame shot was gathered by Humphrey who turned and fired past Moquet from close range.

After defending valiantly for the opening 60 minutes, Hassocks were dealt another hammer blow when Mee stepped up from 25-yards and smashed an unstoppable dipping free-kick into the top left corner.

With a comfortable lead now secured, the visitors continued to control proceedings and had the chance to make it four on 69 minutes from the penalty spot.

Worsfold was needlessly tripped inside the box and she stepped up to smash the spot-kick home.

Hassocks did manage to grab a consolation with two minutes remaining, though.

Jess Craig tucked home from the penalty spot after Tammy Waine had inadvertently tripped her inside the box.

Worthing saw out the remainder of the game without any further difficulty as they stormed to another important away victory in their pursuit of the title.

Having collected maximum points from their opening 11 league fixtures, Worthing sit 11 points clear of second-placed Lewes but have played a game more.

Two-goal hero Humphrey reflected on another positive all-round performance from her side.

"It was nice to control the game and create as many chances as we did," said Humphrey.

"I hadn't scored in a while, so I was really pleased to get a couple.

"Everyone is working hard each week to make sure we keep getting three points on a Sunday, so it's important that we take the positives from today into a difficult game at Ashford next week.

"Right now I'm really happy with my football, it's all about improving my consistency and fitness in the coming months."

Manager Michelle Lawrence was also pleased with the battling performance put on by her troops.

She said: "I think we controlled the game well, especially in the second half when we found our clinical edge.

"Credit to Hassocks, who were difficult to breakdown and frustrated us for large parts of the game.

"We put in a very professional performance and maintained our focus well throughout the game, eventually we got the rewards."