Preparations under way for new season at Mile Oak

Current, past and new players came out in force for Mile Oak Football Club’s opening pre-season training session last night.

Anthony Whittington returned as manager earlier in the summer, replacing departing boss Ben Shoulders, to oversee what everyone hopes will be brighter times ahead for the club.

Oak will be running five teams for the 2018/19 season, with a new under-23s side being confirmed for this campaign.

Warren Venour has been named manager and will be assisted by the much sought-after coach Darron James.

A number of players from last season’s under-18 and under-21 teams were back for the return to training, while several new faces were in attendance. Venour said: “We anticipated a very good turnout but this has exceeded our expectations. The lads are keen to get started and we are very much looking forward to the fixtures.”

Mile Oak also have a reserve team, who will be in the Mid Sussex Championship, an under-18 side and a veterans team, managed by club stalwart Tony Burnett and are reigning Sussex Veterans Challenge Cup champions.