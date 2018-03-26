Picture slideshow: Worthing Town hit rivals Ferring for six

Worthing Town Football Club put six past sorry rivals Ferring as they romped to a Southern Combination League Division 2 victory on Saturday.

Chris Welbelove, Chad Milner, Matthew Wilson, Ashley Lewis, Ellis Brown and Lloyd Chapman got the goals to fire Town to a comprehensive 6-0 triumph at Glebelands.

Matthew Wilson celebrates his goal in Worthing Town's win over Ferring. Picture by Derek Martin

The win was Worthing Town’s second from four matches in 2018 and manager James Slater said: “I was pleased with the result and performance but it could have been more. The lads worked hard and played well, especially in the second half.

“We hope to build on this performance next week, which is sure to be a much tougher game. It’s a shame to see Ferring in this position as it’s a good club.”

Welbelove fired ahead Worthing Town inside five minutes and took control from that point. New recruit Milner added a second ten minutes later, Wilson made it three after 35 minutes.

Town were not finished there, adding another three goals in the second-half.

Lewis struck ten minutes after the restart, then Brown made it five 20 minutes from time.

Chapman rounded off the scoring as Worthing Town recorded a routine win over their struggling rivals.

Ferring now find themselves seven points adrift at the foot of the table with three games left to play this season. Manager Dave Mugridge, who took charge back in October, is not giving up hope.

He said: “I’m running out of things to say to be honest. It was another game where we didn’t take our chances.

“I’m not sure if it’s a goalkeeper we need or a striker!”

FERRING: Kilgarriff; L.Feaver, Rix, Bunnage, Osbourne; Hobbs, Boyd, Hunt, Kingshott; Stevens; Shann.