Pattenden's strike sees off Southwick as Littlehampton Town continue perfect start

Lucas Pattenden got the only goal as Littlehampton Town continued their 100 per cent start in the SCFL Division 1 last night.

Forward Pattenden's effort four minutes after the restart proved the difference as the Golds recorded a 1-0 triumph over Southwick at The Sportsfield.

Mark Bennett's men went into it on the back of their opening-day victory at Hailsham Town, hoping to make it two wins from as many matches.

Littlehampton had to wait until four minutes after the restart to take the lead as Pattenden struck.

The Golds could have won by a more convincing margin had striker Harry Russell, who struck twice on debut last time out, seen his penalty saved by Steve Allfrey late on.

Littlehampton moved up to third and level on points with leaders Arundel following the victory.

They will be aiming to maintain their perfect league record when they travel to Midhurst on Saturday before hosting Worthing United on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Southwick have the chance to get back on track after successive defeats as they make the trip to Hailsham Town on bank holiday Monday (11am).

