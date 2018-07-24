Number of new additions bolster Shoreham squad

Sammy Donnelly has been busy over the past few weeks finalising his Shoreham Football Club squad ahead of the new season.

Number one summer transfer target Andrew Dalehouse was brought in earlier in the month but Donnelly’s business has not stopped there.

Versatile former Worthing player Jacob Peake has agreed on a switch to Middle Road, forward Kai Bichard has returned after a stint at Romford last season and Simon Garrivier has joined.

Shoreham were relegated from the Bostik League South last term following just three wins, meaning they’ll be back in the Southern Combination League Premier Division after just a season away.

Dropping down a division did not stop several young, emerging talents from agreeing to remain at Middle Road under Donnelly.

The club confirmed before last season was out Donnelly would remain as manager and a number of the squad have remained.

Goalkeeper James Broadbent has committed for the 2018/19 campaign as have Alfie Proto-Gates and Nick Collyer, who both broke through in to the club’s first team last season.

John Rhodie joined following a spell as player/manager at Storrington and exciting, young striker Michael McCormick will provide competition for Dalehouse up top.

Irishman Sean Roddy is one player to have departed, moving to Bostik League South East new boys Haywards Heath Town.

Donnelly is pleased with the business done by the club over the summer and said: “I don’t want to be working with a squad of over 20 players.

“The new signings have complemented the team quite well. New striker Andrew (Dalehouse) has played three and scored in all three which is encouraging.

“I take out what I think is good in each friendly, whether we win lose or draw.”

Donnelly has also been delighted with the togetherness of his new-look team in pre-season so far.

Mussels were beaten at division-lower SCFL Division 1 outfit Steyning Town and have drawn against both Bostik League South Central Westfield and Worthing United.

Mussels boss Donnelly hopes the relationships being built can help his team have a much better season than the previous one.

He added: “We want this group to be tighter.

“We’ve got a lot of numbers around now, as far as games go I’m using as many numbers as I can.

"I’ll have to try to get the squad I need ready in the next couple of games. You always want to do better and improve.”

Shoreham's preparations for the new season continue tonight as they travel to Bostik League Premier Division Whitehawk in a friendly (7.45pm).

