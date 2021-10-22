No Corinthian Spirit for Lancing - Littlehampton go five clear - Wick well beaten

Wick in action at Midhurst / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Lancing 0 Corinthian 3

Isthmian south east

When the final whistle blew, Lancing supporters were left scratching their heads to fathom how their team, which had dominated so much of the game, could be walking off as 3-0 losers.

But it required no genius to reach the conclusion that for all their good approach work and long spells of possession, if you fail to take any of the many chances created, you will suffer the consequences.

There were encouraging signs for Lancing but those will be scant consolation.

Against the run of play in the first half, Corinthian broke down their left and hit a cross into the six-yard box. Luke Tanner was quick to react and put the ball in the back of the net on 28 minutes.

To compound the misery, two minutes later, Lancing were two down. An attempted clearance from th area was hit back towards the Lancing goal and the ball fell to the unmarked Becka-Kah Dembele who smashed the ball into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Lancing made a determined effort to reduce the arrears and were dominant as the second half progressed.

But on 71 minutes Emmanuel Oloyede got clear with Lancing looking for an offside which was not given.

Mitch Bromage brought the attacker down. A penalty was confidently despatched by Jack Mahoney.

DAVE WILMOTT

Littlehampton Town

Littlehampton Town moved five points clear at the top of the Southern Combination League - but their joint boss admitted: We were not at our best.

It finished 3-2 to Golds when Broadbridge Heath visited The Sportsfield on Tuesday night, giving Town their 12th win in 15 games.

That came after they’d drawn 3-3 at home to Eastbourne Town on Saturday.

Joint manager Mitchell Hand said after the Bears were beaten: “It was a good reaction and good to get back to winning ways.

“It was certainly not perfect and still not quite to the standard we’ve previously set, but the three points were so important and Broadbridge Heath made us work hard for it.”

Hand felt Saturday’s draw was a disappointing outcome to what was another entertaining game.

“It was two points dropped for sure, our worst performance of the season so far,” he said.

“The boys were disappointed with the last two performances and the levels haven’t been anywhere near the standards they’ve set.

“We’ve got eight players injured or suspended at the minute and we’re feeling the consequences of that.

“The beauty of our busy fixture list means we had an opportunity to put that right almost immediately on Tuesday night.

“That was a massive game and so is Saturday.”

It’s FA Vase action on Saturday as Golds host Portsmouth-based side Moneyfields in the first round, with another large crowd expected.

STEVE BONE

Midhurst 4 Wick 1

SCFL division one

Lee Baldwin believes Wick can use Southern Combination Division One leaders Midhurst as a blueprint for success.

The Dragons tumbled to a 4-1 defeat to the pacesetters at the Rotherfield on Saturday as their stop-start season continued.

But manager Baldwin is adamant that good times are just around the corner as long as the Crabtree Park club remain patient.

“The match was much closer than the 4-1 score suggests and after Ben Gray reduced the arrears early in the second half we were the ones pressing and looking likely to get the next goal,” he said.

“Unfortunately Ben then went into the sin bin, they increased their lead and it was uphill battle after that.

“Midhurst are a very good side, top of the division, yet we gave them a good run for their money despite being without leading scorer Conor Bull, Johan van Driel in midfield and right-back Ollie Chick.”

Wick have frustratingly lost a number of games by missing chances or making unfortunate defensive errors but Baldwin added: “As long as the players learn from their mistakes we will be fine.

“It’s a long process and if you look at Midhurst you will see that they have stuck with the same managerial team and core of players for a few seasons and are finally getting their rewards.

“It’s been a similar story at Little Common and other clubs, where they have stuck to their guns. They have not only been rewarded by gaining promotion to the Premier Division they have stayed there.

“We obviously have to start winning soon but no one is thrashing us and it will be our turn to give someone a good hiding soon.

“It will help when we have our best players together at any one times as Conor, Dave Crouch, Andy Chick and now Johan have all missed prolonged spells.’

Wick return home on Saturday when they entertain Godalming in the league before heading to Bexhill for a Sussex Senior Cup clash on Wednesday.

Delunited 1 Northbrook 4

Rossiter Trophies’

Chichester Charity Cup

Connor Pomeroy netted his third ‘hat- trick’ in four games as Northbrook defeated Delunited 4-1 in the Charity Cup at Clymping.

Hayden Briggs opened the scoring for Northbrook, who led 2-0 at half time.

They were then indebted to two fine saves by Harry Yates and an excellent showing from Ben Crack, not to mention Pomeroy’ s efforts.

Delunitedscored their goal late in the game.

Yapton Res 2 Felpham Res 3

WSFL div four south

A second-half surge was not enough to save Yapton Reserves from a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Felpham Reserves.

Liam O’Connor gave Yapton the lead after 10 minutes but they found themselves 3-1 down at the interval.

Many chances were wasted as the home team dominated the second period, and it was not until 10 minutes from time that O’Connor scored again.

Cuckfield Rangers 3 AFC Southwick 2

Mid Sussex premier

AFC Southwick were full of confidence after ending leaders Ringmer’s 100% record and took the lead on five minutes when captain Jacob Cook played Jordan Groom in for a well-taken goal.

But their defensive frailties were exposed just a minute later when Cuckfield missed a golden chance. I

Brad Stevens missed a great opportunity to put Wickers two up and a minute later the home side were level with a fine volley from a right wing cross which should have been cut out.

Wickers retook the lead when Jacob Cook bundled home from a corner and missed a host of chances.

And Cuckfield came storming back in the last 15 minutes, equalising with a fine long distance strike and clinching the game with a central strike via another cross.

“We couldn’t defend,” said MoM Cook.