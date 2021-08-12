Nine new faces will help Lancing settle into Isthmian League life

Lancing ended last season by winning the SCFL Supplementary Shield / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing begin life in the Isthmian League on Saturday excited by the big challenges ahead of them.

The team from Culver Road were one of the sides to benefit in a nationwide shake-up of non-league steps four to six conducted by the FA after two seasons that were unfinished because of Covid pandemic.

As the outstanding team in the premier division of the Southern Combination premier over the period 2019-21, the Lancers were handed the chance to move up to Isthmian south east – and they grabbed it with both hands.

Joint bosses Kane Louis and James Rhodes lead the team out in their opener at Sittingbourne on Saturday hoping they can hold their own at the higher level.

Louis explained there had been more changes to last season’s squad than they expected, but they were pleased with the new faces they had added to the squad.

Louis told us: “Pre season has been busier than expected – we spoke to the squad after the season finished to confirm which players were fully committed, and only around three said they might not be able to commit or would look to go elsewhere which wasn’t bad.

“But with pre season under way we had a few more than expected jump ship, be led astray or pull out for different reasons, which hasn’t helped – but this is part of the game. With more work to look at extra additions and replacements it has been extra busy but has worked out and we are very happy with the group we have formed who are now gelling well on and off the pitch.”

New to the squad are Alberto Lubango, Mohamed Zabadne, Tariq Brown, Harry Docherty, Ashley Wadhams, Mark Goldson, Lorenzo Lewis, Oliver Read and Louie Evans.

Louis said: “All are players we are excited to have signed as they are good players that will help us at the next level.

“The club is in a great place, it will no doubt be a challenge across the board but we are all up for it and it is great that we will be creating history with Lancing FC’s first time at this level.