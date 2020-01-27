Nine-man Steyning Town fall to loss at 'hard-working' Hassocks

Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy admitted that Saturday’s 2-1 away defeat to Hassocks in the Premier was ‘very frustrating.’

Conor Bull scored the only goal for the away side as the Barrowmen fell to defeat.

Town were reduced to ten men on 37 minutes when Mayckol Sabino kicked out at Will Broomfield following a robust challenge.

The Robins took the lead on the hour when James Littlejohn’s cross evaded everyone and Harvey Enticknap rifled home.

Hassocks were two up nine minutes later when a incisive breakaway was finished off by Dan Stokes.

Bull pulled a goal back for the Barrowmen on 74 minutes with a superb finish.

Steyning were reduced to nine men on 80 minutes when Jamie Weston received his second yellow and any chance for a Steyning comeback was thwarted.

After the match Murphy believed that the dismissals ended up costing his team.

He said: “A very frustrating day against a team battling near the bottom who work really hard together as a team.

“We looked pretty comfortable until the first sending off but we still feel we should have got something out of the game.

“(We were) maybe being a bit naive on trying to win the game, (We) could maybe (have) settled for a point but (we) conceded two goals on counter attack.

“(The) second yellow for Weston put us down to nine and with (Jamie) Brotherton spending ten minutes in sin bin. But the boys battled brilliantly, got a decent goal and looked like we may get something last five.

“We draw a line under Saturday and look forward to the game away at Pagham.”

Steyning visit Pagham on Saturday.

Steyning Town: Kelly, Clark, Weston, Levoi, Hurley, Gathern, Bull, Faber, Romain, Hards, Sabino. Subs: Maher, Timms, Brotherton, Radmore, Boiling