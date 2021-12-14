The state-of-the-art pitch cost £902,000, with two-thirds of the funding coming from a Football Foundation grant.

The pitch will be used by Worthing Town FC, which had been given £340k in Section 106 funding — a contribution from the developer of a new housing estate in Durrington — which had to be put back into the local community.

Worthing Borough Council said it was built as part of its 'commitment to providing leisure facilities'.

Former borough council leader Daniel Humphreys, a ward councillor for Offington and Findon Valley, said: "It was fantastic to [see] this finished product ready for use when I visited last week.

"Hats off to the council and Worthing Town FC. A brilliant example of what a constructive approach by a youth football club can achieve."

The new pitch will be managed by South Downs Leisure, with use shared between pre-arranged community hire and Worthing Town FC, which has more than 500 players in men's, women's and youth teams.

The work began on site on July 26.

In a statement in August, councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council's executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “We are determined to provide high-quality places for people to exercise and take part in activities which support their wellbeing.

"We’re glad to partner with South Downs Leisure and the Football Foundation for the investment in a new 3G football pitch at Palatine Park supporting, enhancing and creating a range of facilities for our residents."

Mr Crouch said, at the time, that he was 'particularly pleased' with the park rangers, who created a 'new and improved' play park for children of all ages to enjoy 'for years to come'.