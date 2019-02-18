New additions could arrive at Steyning

Gerry Murphy revealed he is looking to bolster Steyning’s squad for the final run-in.

Town went back to the top of the SCFL Division 1 table after a thumping 5-2 victory at Billingshurst on Saturday.

All of Steyning’s goals came inside the opening 40 minutes with Lewis Levoi and Josh Maher getting things going before Ben Bacon scored a 28-minute treble.

However having raced into a three-goal lead, Zach Haulkham was shown a straight red card and Town had to play nearly an hour with ten men.

Goalkeeper JJ Banasco-Zaragoza was also forced off late on through injury, with Levoi seeing out the game between the sticks.

Those have added to a growing list of suspension and injury absentees for Steyning.

Steyning had plenty to cheer in a five-star showing against Billingshurst. Picture: Steve Robards

Now manager Murphy admits he could go into the market as Town look to preserve their two-point lead at the summit in the final nine matches.

“We are looking to strengthen the squad,” Murphy said.

“We have a couple of suspensions and a few injuries but it has to be the right ones coming in and ready to play straight away.”

Steyning started the day in second but knew a win would taken them top as Alfold were without a league fixture.

Town came flying out of the traps and were not going to pass up the opportunity to move back to the summit.

The visitors were ahead inside five minutes as Grant Radmore’s flick from Alfie Gritt’s corner was poked home by Levoi at the far post.

Maher then added a second three minutes later, floating a cross which found the top corner.

A remarkable start for Steyning continued with Bacon grabbing his first after capitalising on some sloppy defending.

But Town were reduced to ten men minutes later as Haulkham was harshly shown a straight red card. Then Ben Hands’ 25-yard stunner beat Banasco-Zaragoza to cap an incredible opening half-hour.

The scoring was not finished there, though. Bacon got a second on 39 minutes before completing his hat-trick less than 60 seconds later.

Hands pulled another back for Hurst 13 minutes from time. Goalkeeper Banasco-Zaragoza was forced off for Steyning late on and Levoi finished the match between the posts.

Town boss Murphy said it was a strange game to be a part of.

He said: “We could not have been happier scoring three goals in 11 minutes But then conceding a goal and getting a player sent off made it a bit harder than it possibly should have been, although it’s another game out the way. A strange game.”

Steyning continue their double quest with a trip to rivals Southwick for a rearranged League Cup quarter-final clash (7.45pm).

