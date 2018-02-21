Mussels denied chance to build on long-awaited win

Shoreham Football Club were denied the opportunity to build on a long-awaited win last night.

Mussels – fresh from a first victory in 23 matches at Molesey on Saturday – saw their Bostik League South clash with Thamesmead Town at Middle Road called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Shoreham still find themselves in a heap of trouble this season but took a small step towards what would be a great escape with a 2-1 win over Molesey.

Basement boys Mussels moved to within 13 points of place-above Molesey with just a third success from 32 attempts in the league so far.

Shoreham were bidding for back-to-back wins for just the second time this season against Thamesmead, only to be denied by the weather.

Mussels boss Sammy Donnelly admitted his frustration after the game was postponed.

He said: “It was a shame we weren’t allowed the opportunity to build on the win over Molesey. It had been raining since Sunday and, with Thamesmead having a fair distance to travel, a decision needed to be made quite early.

“It was very frustrating but there was nothing more we could have done to get the game on. The weather has been so bad recently that more rainfall just makes conditions a lot worse.”

Mussels now go in search of a second consecutive win when they entertain VCD Athletic on Saturday.

VCD are 17th in the table and Shoreham were beaten by a last-gasp goal in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

Shoreham trained just once this week – on Wednesday – and Donnelly felt it important to get the squad together after such an important three points last weekend.

He added: “We’re taking it one game at a time, trying to pick up as many points as we can. We usually train on a Tuesday and Thursday but this week we only trained on Wednesday. After the game went, it was too short notice to get the team together, then we’ve got an under-18s game at our ground tonight.

“Every game in this league is a challenge – we need to make sure we’re ready for the next one.”

Following the visit of VCD, Shoreham make the daunting trip to table-toppers Lewes on Wednesday.

But Donnelly is taking it one game at a time as Mussels look to get out of trouble.

“I’ve said it so many times, no matter who you play in this league it’s going to be tough,” Donnelly said.

“VCD are our next opponents and we won’t look any further ahead then that one.

“We’ve got a huge mountain to climb but I believe, as do my squad, that we can do it.

“Until it is mathematically impossible for us to remain in this division, we’ll keep giving everything we have to fight to stay in the league.

“Our first task it to try to get something from the game against VCD on Saturday.”