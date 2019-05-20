Murray speaks out on expected appointment of Graham Potter as new Brighton manager

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has spoken out on the expected appointment of Graham Potter as the Premier League side's new manager.

The Seagulls have been heavily linked with the Swansea boss since sacking Chris Hughton and he is likely to be announced as the new boss this week.

Murray was doing punditry work for beIN SPORTS over the weekend when the station announced that they had been told, Potter had accepted the job.

The forward - who was rather put on the spot when on the panel - commented: "That's great news. He is obviously leading the race and favourite to be our next new manager.

"I knew no more than what the betting odds said and what the media outlets said. It's great to have a man at the helm and I look forward to working with him in pre-season.

"He won't have taken the job on a whim, he would have looked at the players and done his homework on the players. He has obviously spoke to the club on who he can bring in and what his budget is and things, I am sure he has a great idea of what philosophy we are going to play and if his philosophy will be immediate or a transition into his philosophy, we will wait and see.

"But like I said, I can't wait to get back and play with him."