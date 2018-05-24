Murphy aiming to put together a squad for a promotion push at Steyning Town

Gerry Murphy is looking to assemble a Steyning Town squad that can push for Southern Combination League Division 1 promotion next season.

Town manager Murphy will be back for a third campaign in charge next term, with coaches from last season Paul Hawkins and Paul Etteridge set to join him.

Following two full seasons in his current role, Murphy believes now is the time to recruit a team that can push for promotion.

He said: “Last season was not without challenges and it was another learning curve for everyone. However it has helped cement a much clearer view in the coaching staff’s eyes about what is required to get the club out of this league. In order to achieve this we need committed and hard-working players to join Steyning next season to bolster the squad.

“Over the last two seasons everyone here has worked tirelessly in making this a club you will want to play for. We have a beautiful pitch, refurbished changing rooms, new kitchen, food after training, excellent kit and equipment, a physio, a supportive committee and a great social atmosphere.”

A growing problem for teams at SCFL level is the availability of squad members on a regular basis, but Murphy is already identifying players that can be called upon regularly next term.

He added: “We used 56 different players for first team fixtures alone last season and this must stop. We need to have a group of players that will work for each other, be consistently available for matches and progress at up to two training sessions a week.

“We believe we can make this happen. We know lots of players around that are looking for the highest bidder to come in for them, however we are primarily focused on creating the right ethos and attitude in the squad.”