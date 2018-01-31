Much-changed Mussels bow out of Velocity Trophy

Sammy Donnelly praised the response from his Shoreham Football Club squad after they were dumped out of the Velocity Trophy last night.

Daryl Robson scored at the double while Luke Foster also netted as Bostik League North outfit Brentwood Town ran out 3-2 victors in a thrilling third-round clash at Middle Road.

Foster’s first-half opener was cancelled out by returning Sean Roddy’s stunning free-kick but Brentwood went on to take the tie.

Robson struck twice in quick succession to put Town on their way to victory.

Substitute Harvey Dunk came off the bench and netted to give Donnelly’s side hope but they were dumped out.

Mussels boss Donnelly felt the game was fortunate to go ahead given the poor recent weather.

He said: “Conditions were tough but it was the same for both teams. We really wanted the game to be on and were pleased to get the tie completed.

“I can’t fault the effort from my players, they were excellent. A couple of individual errors allowed them two of their goals but overall I was pleased with the response from Saturday.

“I was less than impressed with a couple of players dropping their heads in the defeat at Greenwich Borough, so I was pleased to see the fight shown by my team for the whole 90 minutes against Brentwood.

“It was nice to give a few new faces some playing time in a less-pressured environment than the league. Hopefully we can get a good result on Saturday.”

Roddy made his first start since returning from Burgess Hill Town while forward Andrew Mensah made his Mussels debut.

A slip from a Shoreham defender allowed Foster to thunder home from long-range, handing Brentwood the lead five minutes before the break.

Roddy’s free-kick four minutes after the restart levelled things up. Robson fired Brentwood back ahead six minutes later then made it three on 65 minutes.

Substitute Dunk got his first Shoreham goal in second half stoppage-time but Mussels were beaten 3-2.

Mussels, who are 15 points adrift of Molesey and safety at the foot of the Bostik League South, have only league matches left this season now.

Without a win in 21 matches in all competitions, Donnelly is targeting a

return to winning ways in Saturday’s home clash against Guernsey.

He added: “We gave them (Guernsey) a good game at their place, so there is no reason why we can’t do that again. The cup game against Brentwood gave me a chance to get some new players some minutes.

“Hopefully that will have been beneficial and we can pick up a positive result against Guernsey.”

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Koduak, Bromage, Roddy, Storrie; Elgar, Packer, Myers; Mensah, Collyer, Andrade. Subs: Dunk (Koduak), Beal (Mensah), Gathern, Follea.