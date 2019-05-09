Mile Oak young guns credited after fine first season

Mile Oak under-18s have been hailed following a fine first season together.

The club’s young guns competed in the Southern Combination League East Division for the first time last term.

Despite a number of the squad playing a couple of years above their age group, Oak managed to achieve a fourth-placed finish.

And manager Simon Thompson praised their efforts across a gruelling campaign.

He said: “I was a bit wary as my team were only 15-16 year olds, and they would be playing under-18s football.

“But this was a great opportunity for the boys and will have been a good experience for them.”

After adapting to the step up in level, a number of the squad went on to feature for Mile Oak’s under-23 and reserve teams.

Club director of football, Anthony Whittington, is excited by the young crop at Oak.

He said: “We have some very exciting young talent at the club.

“The second season for them could well see them challenging to win the league.

“Most of the players will rise through the ranks of the club.

“The boys have been a credit to the club.”

